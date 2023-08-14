Browns' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

Browns' Projected Winners of Key Position BattlesAugust 14, 2023
As one of only two NFL teams playing four games this preseason, the Cleveland Browns are now halfway through their exhibition schedule. However, the team still has plenty of positional battles taking place in training camp, and some could go down to the wire.
For the most part, Cleveland's starting lineup should be close to set. Players such as quarterback Deshaun Watson, running back Nick Chubb and a host of star defenders have long had their spots secured.
But the Browns can only carry 53 players on their regular-season roster. And it's always important to choose the right 53 to put the team in the best opportunity to succeed.
Here's a look at several of Cleveland's ongoing position battles, along with projected winners for each.
No. 2 Running Back
In recent years, the Browns used a two-headed rushing attack with both Chubb and Kareem Hunt as options out of the backfield. With Hunt gone, Chubb could be more of a workhorse during the 2023 campaign.
But Chubb can't get every carry, and Cleveland will need somebody to step up and assume the No. 2 RB role. Jerome Ford appeared to be a front-runner for that job, but the 23-year-old suffered a hip injury last week and missed Friday's preseason game vs. the Washington Commanders.
That has allowed Demetric Felton Jr. to step up and impress. The 25-year-old rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown in Cleveland's first preseason contest vs. the New York Jets, then had 31 yards on eight carries against Washington.
It's still possible the Browns could add another running back. Or maybe John Kelly Jr. forces himself into the picture. But at this point, it seems quite possible Felton will enter the year as the No. 2 RB, even if Ford returns in time to get some preseason action.
Projection: Felton secures No. 2 RB role
Several Wide Receiver Spots
The top half of Cleveland's receiving corps is set with the trio of Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Donovan Peoples-Jones. There's more uncertainty regarding the bottom half.
The Browns have a lot of WRs in camp, and they'll need to sort things out before the regular season arrives. It's always important to have depth, and it can take more than three receivers to have a potent passing attack. So Cleveland needs to make the right choices.
Second-year receiver David Bell had three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown in the preseason loss to Washington, and he already seemed likely to secure a roster spot. Rookie Cedric Tillman is also in good shape, considering he was taken with a third-round draft pick.
So there may only be one additional spot up for grabs. And if that's the case, keep an eye on Jakeem Grant Sr., who is still ramping up after coming off a torn Achilles tendon.
Projection: Bell, Tillman and Grant round out receiving corps
The 2nd Starting Defensive Tackle
Jordan Elliott may have entered camp as the favorite to secure the second starting spot at defensive tackle, but he hasn't exactly impressed this preseason. Plus, there's been a new addition to Cleveland's DT group that could impact the competition.
The Browns signed Shelby Harris on Wednesday, and the 32-year-old has the potential to slide in next to Dalvin Tomlinson on the interior of the team's defensive line. Harris has started 58 games over the past four seasons, and he had 44 tackles and two sacks in 15 games last year, his lone season with the Seattle Seahawks.
There's a good chance Harris ends up starting, although he'll need some time to get up to speed in camp. So Elliott and rookie Siaki Ika should still get chances to compete for the job.
However, Harris will give Cleveland the best opportunity to win now. It would be a surprise if the Browns signed him and then didn't start him in lieu of one of the internal options who they already had on their roster.
Projection: Harris starts alongside Tomlinson at DT