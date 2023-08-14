Browns' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

0 of 3

AP Photo/David Richard

As one of only two NFL teams playing four games this preseason, the Cleveland Browns are now halfway through their exhibition schedule. However, the team still has plenty of positional battles taking place in training camp, and some could go down to the wire.

For the most part, Cleveland's starting lineup should be close to set. Players such as quarterback Deshaun Watson, running back Nick Chubb and a host of star defenders have long had their spots secured.

But the Browns can only carry 53 players on their regular-season roster. And it's always important to choose the right 53 to put the team in the best opportunity to succeed.



Here's a look at several of Cleveland's ongoing position battles, along with projected winners for each.