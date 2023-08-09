Yankees' Aaron Boone on Post-Ejection Theatrics vs. White Sox: Don't Like Doing That

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Aaron Boone regrets his actions during Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

The New York Yankees manager told reporters he was embarrassed by his display following his ejection in the eighth inning.

"I don't like doing that," Boone said. "But I also felt like I needed to fight with what was happening in that game."

Boone was ejected after Anthony Volpe was called out on strikes. The manager didn't leave quietly, though, and instead ran toward home plate umpire Laz Diaz, dramatically pointed his finger and even drew a line in the dirt to show where he believed the pitch traveled.

It was Boone's American League-leading sixth ejection.

Chicago won the game 5-1, but the Yankees were still within striking distance facing a 2-1 deficit when the ejection occurred. The White Sox busted the game open with three runs in the bottom of the frame, adding to New York's recent struggles.

The ejection may have underscored the building frustration from Boone and the team, as it was the group's second straight loss. It also dropped the Yankees to an ugly 3-6 in their last nine games.

New York is in last place in the American League East and 5.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final AL wild-card spot. It has come nowhere near living up to expectations this season, and it missed a chance to potentially make up some ground while playing a poor White Sox team that is not a realistic contender.

At least Boone put on a show for the fans, but it was another disappointing effort on the field for the Bronx Bombers.

They are running out of time to turn things around this season.