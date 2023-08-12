Every MLB Team's Biggest Breakout Prospect of the 2023 Season

1 of 6

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles: C Samuel Basallo (Age: 18)

Preseason Rank: 15

After years of ignoring the international prospect market, the Orioles have refocused their scouting efforts. Basallo was one of their first big signings, as he agreed to a then-record $1.3 million bonus in 2021. Following a solid stateside debut in rookie ball last year, he is hitting .287/.373/.474 with 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 61 RBI between Single-A and High-A while throwing out 33 percent of base stealers.

Boston Red Sox: LHP Shane Drohan (Age: 24)

Preseason Rank: NR

For a Boston organization that has struggled to develop pitching talent over the years, Drohan has gone from off-the-radar to arguably the top pitching prospect in the system. The 6'3" southpaw started off the year with a 1.32 ERA in 34 innings at Double-A. While he has struggled a bit since moving up to Triple-A, he has still raised his profile significantly.

New York Yankees: RHP Chase Hampton (Age: 22)

Preseason Rank: NR

A sixth-round pick in 2022 who signed an above-slot $497,500 deal, Hampton has shown a lively mid-90s fastball, tight slider and a swing-and-miss curveball while rapidly climbing the Yankees prospect list. The 6'2", 225-pound right-hander has a 3.86 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 133 strikeouts in 95.2 innings between High-A and Double-A. Continued development of his changeup and overall command could make him a middle-of-the-rotation starter.

Tampa Bay Rays: SS/3B Junior Caminero (Age: 20)

Preseason Rank: 8

Caminero was not exactly unknown in prospect circles after hitting .314 with an .882 OPS and 20 extra-base hits in 63 games between rookie ball and Single-A last year. However, he has gone from a fringe top-10 prospect in a deep Tampa Bay system to a consensus top-10 prospect in the sport this year by hitting .317/.375/.541 with 17 doubles, 18 home runs and 62 RBI in 89 games while reaching Double-A before his 20th birthday. He could share the left side of the infield with Wander Franco for the next decade once he arrives in the majors.

Toronto Blue Jays: LHP Kendry Rojas (Age: 20)

Preseason Rank: 20

Signed out of Cuba for $215,000 in 2020, Rojas is a projectable 6'2", 190-pound southpaw with clean mechanics and the potential for three quality pitches as he continues to fill out his frame. He has a 4.04 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 64.2 innings at Single-A Dunedin this year, and his fastball velocity has ticked up this year, helping to improve his chances of sticking as a starter.