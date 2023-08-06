X

NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Eagles Sign Myles Jack, Zach Cunningham to 1-Year Contracts in 2023 NFL Free Agency

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVAugust 6, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 28: Myles Jack #51 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
    Justin Casterline/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Eagles added some linebacker depth to their roster Sunday.

    Philadelphia announced it agreed to one-year deals with linebackers Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham. Jack is a veteran who has been in the NFL since 2016, while Cunningham has been in the league since 2017.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added more details:

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    Similar to what the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> did last year with Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph, new LBs Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham received matching 1-year deals worth up to $2.5M, source said. Same position, same deals.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.