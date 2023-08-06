Eagles Sign Myles Jack, Zach Cunningham to 1-Year Contracts in 2023 NFL Free Agency

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles added some linebacker depth to their roster Sunday.

Philadelphia announced it agreed to one-year deals with linebackers Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham. Jack is a veteran who has been in the NFL since 2016, while Cunningham has been in the league since 2017.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added more details:

