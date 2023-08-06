Eagles Sign Myles Jack, Zach Cunningham to 1-Year Contracts in 2023 NFL Free Agency

Eagles Sign Myles Jack, Zach Cunningham to 1-Year Contracts in 2023 NFL Free AgencyAugust 6, 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles added some linebacker depth to their roster Sunday.
Philadelphia announced it agreed to one-year deals with linebackers Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham. Jack is a veteran who has been in the NFL since 2016, while Cunningham has been in the league since 2017.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added more details:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
Similar to what the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> did last year with Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph, new LBs Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham received matching 1-year deals worth up to $2.5M, source said. Same position, same deals.
