6 NFL Players Who Already Look Like 2023 NFL Free Agent Steals in Training Camp

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

Before training camp, free agent fits are a hypothetical game. We spend all offseason pairing available names with needs on paper, but training camp is when projection starts to meet reality.

It's also when it starts to become apparent that some teams have done a good job of identifying a player who is going to fit right in.

Value is the name of the game when it comes to free agency. Identifying the stars of a class and handing out big contracts is the easy part for a general manager. It's finding those cheap deals that are going to fulfill a role on the team that is challenging.

WIth training camp in full swing around the league, there are a few names who are starting to garner some buzz. These players were also signed for relatively cheap deals at their position but are already headed toward valuable roles for their respective teams.