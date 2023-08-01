Cowboys' Ronald Jones Says He Didn't Take PEDs, Suspension Stemmed from Prescription

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones told reporters on Tuesday that his two-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy wasn't due to steroid use.

"I just want to say it's something I've been prescribed over the course of my career," he said. "It wasn't any steroids. It wasn't anything to enhance my game. I just want to clear my name in terms of I'm not cheating the game of football."

