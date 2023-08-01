X

    Cowboys' Ronald Jones Says He Didn't Take PEDs, Suspension Stemmed from Prescription

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 1, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 21: Kansas City Chiefs running back Ronald Jones (2) before an AFC divisional playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs on January 21, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones told reporters on Tuesday that his two-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy wasn't due to steroid use.

    "I just want to say it's something I've been prescribed over the course of my career," he said. "It wasn't any steroids. It wasn't anything to enhance my game. I just want to clear my name in terms of I'm not cheating the game of football."

