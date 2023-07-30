Mets' Eppler Explains Max Scherzer Trade: 'It's Not a Rebuild. It's Not a Fire Sale'

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler told reporters that his team is not undergoing a "rebuild" or "fire sale" despite trading three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com relayed the remarks.

The Mets won 101 games last year and entered this season with lofty expectations, but they currently sit fourth in the NL East with a 49-55 record.

That led to speculation and rumors about whether the team would be sellers at the deadline, and now Scherzer is gone after fewer than two years in town.

