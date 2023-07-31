Predicting 2023 NFL Stat Leaders for All Major Categories

0 of 9

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The NFL is first and foremost, a results-driven league. If a team can string together wins, reach the postseason and eventually lift the Lombardi Trophy, it doesn't matter exactly how it got there or how prolific the numbers were along the way.



However, the football world does have a fascination with statistics. Along with championships and individual awards, statistics are usually a driving force behind any player's bid for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



During an era in which fantasy football has become ubiquitous in the NFL, we're all paying attention to statistics more than ever before. Raw numbers don't always lead to championships, but they can be impressive, fun to follow and even more fun to predict.



Here, you'll find our predictions for the NFL's top statistical leaders of the 2023 season. These predictions are based on a variety of factors, including past performances, projected roles, coaching tendencies and supporting cast.



We'll dive into why we believe these players will be 2023 stat-leaders and examine a few other potential candidates who should be in the running.

