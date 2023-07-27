Eagles Rumors: Derek Barnett Restructures Contract, Gets $3.5M Guaranteed in 2023

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have an incredibly deep group of edge-rushers, and one of them agreed to a restructured contract on Thursday.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, defensive end Derek Barnett reworked his 2023 salary:

In essence, the Eagles gave Barnett more guaranteed money in exchange for a smaller cap hit and about $2.5 million less in total possible earnings. It's unclear how, or if, executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman has designs for the added cap space.

The 27-year-old was Philly's first-round pick in 2017 but has struggled to live up to that billing, never registering more than 6.5 sacks in a season. A season-ending surgery cost Barnett essentially the entire season in 2022.

Now back healthy, he'll be fighting for playing time among a loaded group of edge-rushers that includes Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham and rookie Nolan Smith.

Before his restructure, his place on the final 53-man roster may not have been fully secure. Now it feels more likely he'll definitely be sticking around in Philly for at least one more season.

But he has plenty to prove. Teammate Darius Slay, at least, is a believer:

For the Eagles, the depth on the defensive line is one of the biggest strengths they'll carry into the season.

Fletcher Cox remains a difference-maker at defensive tackle, and rookie Jalen Carter has the potential to be one as well. Second-year defensive tackle Jordan Davis showed flashes as a rookie and came into training camp looking good, while Graham could be utilized as an interior rusher on obvious passing downs, as he has been in the past.

Losing Javon Hargrave to the San Francisco 49ers in free agency wasn't ideal, but the Eagles pivoted behind a strong draft that included Carter and Smith.

The Eagles easily led the NFL in sacks last season with 70. If Carter, Smith and the returning Barnett can combine for Hargrave's 11 from last year, this defensive line could again be the most productive in football.