Gardner Minshew Discusses Anthony Richardson QB Battle in Colts' Training Camp

Veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew commented this week on his competition with rookie first-round pick Anthony Richardson during Indianapolis Colts training camp.

Minshew made it clear that his desire to win the quarterback battle will have no bearing on how he feels about Richardson as a person, telling ESPN's Ryan Hockensmith: "If we're in a quarterback competition, I'm playing against you as a quarterback. I'm not playing against you as a person. There's a big difference."

New Colts head coach Shane Steichen is holding an open competition between Minshew and Richardson, and Minshew may have the early advantage for several reasons.

Not only does the 27-year-old Minshew have four seasons and 24 starts of NFL experience, but he also played under Steichen last season when Steichen was the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator.

Originally a sixth-round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, Minshew saw his most extensive playing time as a rookie, going 6-6 as the starter and completing 60.6 percent of his passes for 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Minshew went just 1-7 the following year as the starter and lost his job when the Jags used the No. 1 overall pick to take their new franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence.

He perhaps finds himself in a similar situation in Indianapolis, as the Colts have clearly invested in the 6'4" 244-pound Richardson as their quarterback of the future after taking him fourth overall in the 2023 NFL draft.

Richardson has all the tools needed to be an NFL star, including a huge arm, prototypical size and a ton of speed, but he lacks experience.

He served as the starter for just one season at Florida, and although he rushed for 654 yards and nine touchdowns, his passing was lacking, as he completed just 53.8 percent of his attempts.

Richardson may need some time to sit and learn, which bodes well for Minshew's chances of beginning the 2023 campaign as the starter, but it is likely only a matter of time before Richardson takes the reins and shows what he can do as a rookie.