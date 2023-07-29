Potential 2023 MLB Trade Deadline Busts to Avoid

0 of 8

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

With Major League Baseball's 2023 trade deadline coming up on Tuesday, well over a dozen teams are on the hunt for that one player who can push them over the top into the playoffs and, hopefully, all the way to a World Series.

But when shopping at a used car lot, you always risk purchasing a vehicle that leaves you stranded with a blown transmission on the drive home.

Last year, the Yankees traded for Frankie Montas, and his ERA almost doubled from 3.18 with Oakland to 6.35 with New York. The Twins gave up four pitching prospects for Baltimore's closer Jorge López, only to have him post a 4.37 ERA as they plummeted from the AL Central lead to nowhere close to the postseason picture. And after the biggest trade of all, Juan Soto slugged a meager .390 with the Padres, while fellow Washington-to-San Diego transplant Josh Bell went from a .301 hitter to a .192 hitter.

So, who are the likeliest lemons on this year's trade block?

Let's make it clear before this article takes a super negative and pessimistic turn that we wish nothing but the best for these eight players. Not rooting against them in any way. This is purely an exercise in regression analysis, highlighting guys who A) might be traded and B) appear to be headed for an August/September decline based on things like BABIP, xBA, xSLG, xERA and xFIP, as well as pre-2023 career numbers.

Players are presented in alphabetical order. Statistics current through the start of play Friday, unless otherwise noted.