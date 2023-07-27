Fantasy Football Busts You Need to Avoid in 2023

0 of 7

AP Photo/Matt York

Nothing can derail a fantasy football team's championship aspirations quite like taking the wrong player on draft day.

Just ask your leaguemate who took Jonathan Taylor first overall last season or the one who took D'Andre Swift at the top of the second round based on his average draft position (ADP).

Both were the kind of guys who were supposed to be weekly starters and could lead a team to bragging rights and fantasy glory. Taylor flopped compared to his massive 2021 season before a season-ending injury, and Swift lost his lead back status to Jamaal Williams.

Forecasting who might be in for a disappointing season relative to their draft position is just as important as finding some hidden gems in your draft.

Here, we'll take a look at some players who are destined to fall short of the expectations based on their current ADP, team situation, recent production and injury history.