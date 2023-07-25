Yankees Trade Rumors: NYY in 'Limbo'; Cody Bellinger, Dylan Carlson Linked

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are one of Major League Baseball's most curious teams ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline, sitting at 53-47 and last place in the AL East, though just 2.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card berth.

According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Yankees are "hoping to become trade deadline buyers but have decided they aren't quite ready to dive into the market in a big way yet" and remain in "trade limbo," though if they do engage in the market as buyers, the plan is to "target an outfielder and a bullpen piece.

Per that report, the Yankees have "often been linked" to Chicago Cubs' outfielder Cody Bellinger, though it remains to be seen if the Cubs will be buyers themselves or sellers ahead of the deadline.

Additionally, The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported that both the Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies "have interest" in acquiring St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson.

Bowden also noted that the team was seeking "a starting pitcher and a two-way left fielder who can help their lineup."

If Bellinger is made available by the Cubs—the club is currently five games back in the NL Wild Card race and the veteran outfielder will be a free agent this winter, so a tough week by the Cubs could make the decision to deal him an easier one—he'll be one of the top targets on the market.

The 28-year-old former NL Rookie of the Year (2017) and NL MVP (2019) is having a strong season in Chicago, hitting .319 with 14 homers, 44 RBI, 53 runs, 12 stolen bases and a .918 OPS in 68 games.

He would potentially be a short-term rental, given his potential free agency this winter—he has a mutual $12 million option for next season, which he'll likely decline—but he'd be a very valuable one.

Carlson, 24, would be a cheaper addition, though his age and his three seasons of club control beyond the 2023 campaign means the Cardinals will be seeking a quality package.

Still, he's hitting just .233 with five homers, 23 RBI, 25 runs and a .689 OPS in 64 games. He wouldn't be nearly the splash of a Bellinger, but the Yankees clearly are seeking some level of upgrade in the outfield.

And with a postseason berth still very much a possibility, it would be a shock if the team didn't make some sort of move before August rolls around.