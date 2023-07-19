Justin Verlander Says He's 'Committed' to Mets Despite MLB Trade Deadline Rumors

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander told Will Sammon of The Athletic that he remains committed to winning a championship with the team, which entered Tuesday sitting a disappointing fourth in the National League East with a 43-50 record.

Verlander expressed his commitment multiple times to the organization during the interview:

"Ownership is a big part. Their commitment to this franchise is apparent. Even now, Steve's comments the other day. Obviously, we put ourselves in a really tough spot. But he still believes in us. He didn't say that he wants to sell. It seems like he's also an optimist. A bit of a realist also. If we continue to put him in a position (to sell), we have to accept that. But there's no reason to think it's like, abandon ship and sell everything and not try to win going forward. That doesn't seem like his MO. That's a question for him. I remain committed to trying to win a championship here."

Verlander, a nine-time All-Star, three-time Cy Young winner and surefire future Hall of Famer, signed a two-year, $86,666,666 contract with the Mets in free agency last offseason.

He's one of a few big-name additions the Mets have brought aboard over the last few seasons in an effort to turn the franchise's fortunes around.

New York finished 101-61 last year before losing to the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card Round, but there was cause for more optimism this year, especially with Verlander aboard.

However, the Mets have struggled at the dish and on the mound all season and now find themselves well on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture.

The 40-year-old Verlander has authored a respectable stat line, going 3-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 1.23 WHIP. He has struck out 63 batters over 75.0 innings (13 starts). However, it's below his usual norm and a slide from the year before, when the American League Cy Young award winner went 18-4 with a career-best 1.75 ERA on the Houston Astros.

Trade speculation has cropped up from numerous sources with the Aug. 1 deadline looming, including from Joel Sherman of the New York Post and The Athletic's Jim Bowden. With 2023 looking like a lost season, it's fair to wonder whether a trade could be the team's best option.

For now, however, Verlander is clearly committed to the team, and the Mets are fighting to at least get back to .500 in hopes of entering the NL Wild Card race.