Raiders' Top Contract Extension Priorities Entering Training Camp

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

An important clock ran out for the Las Vegas Raiders when the franchise tag extension deadline came and went with no deal for Josh Jacobs.

It means that Jacobs, barring a holdout that goes into the season or a trade, will be suiting up for the Silver and Black on a one-year, $10.1 million contract this season. It also means they run the risk of seeing one of their best offensive weapons playing for a different team next season.

Now that the deadline has passed, the Raiders can't sign him to a new contract until next season when we start this whole process again. They'll have to decide if they will franchise tag him again next season at a higher cost, finally give him a long-term deal or allow him to walk away.

Regardless, the front office will now have to look at who else they might want to bring to the negotiating table before next offseason. These three players might fit the bill.