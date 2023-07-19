Raiders' Top Contract Extension Priorities Entering Training CampJuly 19, 2023
Raiders' Top Contract Extension Priorities Entering Training Camp
An important clock ran out for the Las Vegas Raiders when the franchise tag extension deadline came and went with no deal for Josh Jacobs.
It means that Jacobs, barring a holdout that goes into the season or a trade, will be suiting up for the Silver and Black on a one-year, $10.1 million contract this season. It also means they run the risk of seeing one of their best offensive weapons playing for a different team next season.
Now that the deadline has passed, the Raiders can't sign him to a new contract until next season when we start this whole process again. They'll have to decide if they will franchise tag him again next season at a higher cost, finally give him a long-term deal or allow him to walk away.
Regardless, the front office will now have to look at who else they might want to bring to the negotiating table before next offseason. These three players might fit the bill.
T/G Jermaine Eluemunor
Jermaine Eluemunor's run with the Raiders got off to a rough start in 2021, but he showed he can be a valuable asset in 2022.
The former Patriot actually came a year before Josh McDaniels and started three games for the Raiders in 2021. It wasn't pretty as he ended the season with a 59.8 grade from PFF on 266 snaps.
With McDaniels taking over in 2022, he looked much better. He was able to play at right tackle and finished with a 75.3 grade, allowing three sacks and drawing 10 penalties.
For an offensive line that is still looking for some answers, Eluemunor is the perfect glue guy veteran who can bring the unit together. His ability to play either guard or tackle gives the Raiders the best chance to play their top five lineman.
That is, if someone like Thayer Munford proves capable of playing right tackle, then Elutemunor kicks inside. If it's Alex Bars or Greg Van Roten that emerges as a starter then Eluemunor can still play tackle.
His experience, improvement and versatility make him someone worth hanging onto and signing to an extension.
S Marcus Epps
Marcus Epps has yet to suit up for the Raiders but he's bringing everything they need to the secondary in 2023.
The unit was atrocious for the Raiders last season. Trevon Moehrig struggled to make an impact in his second season and the cornerback room was a mess. The Raiders surrendered the highest passer rating to quarterbacks in the league.
Epps is coming from a wildly successful defense in Philadelphia where he was surrounded by playmaking defensive backs. The 27-year-old worked his way into the starting lineup and finished the season with 94 tackles and six passes defended.
Former teammate Malik Jackson just drafted him to Good Morning Football's All-Underrated team (h/t Aidan Champion of Raiders Today).
"A true in-the-box free safety that's going to come down, hit you hard, let you know he's there. He's going to cover you, clear pass breakups and everything," Jackson said of his former teammate.
If he can bring all of that stuff to the Raiders defense, he's going to be well-worth keeping around for longer than his current two-year deal.
FB Jakob Johnson
The Raiders current situation with Jacobs leaves a lot of uncertainty as to what the running game is going to look like. Now that Jacobs' only contractual option is the tag in 2023, it's more likely he will be playing for another team in 2024.
The run game could have even more uncertainty if the team doesn't bring back fullback Jakob Johnson.
The Raiders were one of the few teams in the league that still used 21 personnel (two running backs, one tight end) for a significant amount of their offense. According to 33rd Team, they were utilized the grouping on 22 percent of their offensive snaps.
Having the 6'3", 255-pound Johnson there to clear running lanes for Jacobs was a lethal combination.
Fullbacks have become even more devalued than running backs so ensuring that Johnson stays in Vegas isn't going to take a huge financial commitment. However, getting him on another deal would ensure at least some continuity for the run game moving forward.