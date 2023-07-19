Over/Under Win Predictions for Every NFL Team in 2023

1 of 8

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills (Over/Under 10.5): Over with 13 projected wins

Buffalo won 13 games last year but outscored its opponents by a league-high 10.6 points per game. The Bills' three losses came by a combined eight points. On paper, they look just as strong. Still, the schedule's tough in a strong division.

Miami Dolphins (O/U 9.5): Over with 10 projected wins

There's a lot of room for this to fluctuate based on whether Tua Tagovailoa holds up, but this offseason has been encouraging, so we'll give an extremely talented team the benefit of the doubt after a 9-8 2022 campaign.

New England Patriots (O/U 7.5): Under with 7 projected wins

Bill Belichick is Bill Belichick, and the defense should be very strong again. Still, it's hard to buy into a Mac Jones-quarterbacked team in this division, and the Patriots' offseason didn't inspire much confidence. They went just 2-5 to finish the 2022 campaign, and I wouldn't be surprised if that trend continued into 2023.

New York Jets (O/U 9.5): Under with 8 projected wins

Sorry, but I don't believe in Aaron Rodgers after his numbers absolutely plummeted in 2022. Why should we expect that to change as he approaches his 40th birthday? In terms of DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) at Football Outsiders, the Jets were slightly better than their 7-10 record last year. With Rodgers but in a tough division, I'll bump that to eight. That might be generous.