Bears' Justin Fields Names NFL's Top-5 All-Time Running QBs with Himself, Vick, Lamar

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Justin Fields is still attempting to establish himself as a surefire franchise signal-caller in the NFL, but there is no questioning his ability to run from the quarterback position.

In fact, the Chicago Bears quarterback believes he is one of the five best runners as a quarterback in NFL history.

Fields was asked to list a top-five during an appearance on the All Things Covered podcast and named himself, Mike Vick, Lamar Jackson, Cam Newton and Steve Young:

The Ohio State product doesn't have the track record of those other playmakers with only one full season as a starter under his belt, but he set plenty of records with his legs in 2022. He set the single-game quarterback rushing record with 178 yards in a contest against the Miami Dolphins and became the first signal-caller in league history with more than 140 rushing yards and three touchdown passes in the same game.

He also became the first quarterback in NFL history to finish with more than 100 rushing yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in the same game during a contest against the Detroit Lions.

Throw in becoming the first quarterback since 1925 to tally three rushing touchdowns of over 50 yards and the quarterback with the most combined rushing yards (568) in a five-game span, and it's no wonder Fields included himself on the list.

The next step is taking more strides as a passer and helping the Bears compete in the NFC North, but defenses already have their hands full trying to stop his rushing attempts.