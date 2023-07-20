Jalen Ramsey 1, Sauce Gardner 4 Among Top 10 CB in Madden NFL 24 Player Ratings

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cornerback may be a young man's game with players such as Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets and Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos making plays every Sunday, but a veteran is still setting the standard.

At least in Madden NFL 24.

Madden released the rankings for the top cornerbacks in the newest edition of the game, and Miami Dolphins star Jalen Ramsey tops the list at 97 overall. He is closely followed by Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers and then the two youngsters in Surtain and Gardner:

1. Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins (97 overall)

2. Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers (95 overall)

3. Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos (94 overall)

4. Sauce Gardner, New York Jets (93 overall)

5. Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens (93 overall)

6. Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles (92 overall)

7. Stephon Gilmore, Dallas Cowboys (91 overall)

8. Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints (90 overall)

9. Tre'Davious White, Buffalo Bills (90 overall)

10. Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns (88 overall)

Ramsey has made plenty of headlines this offseason already considering the Los Angeles Rams traded him to the Dolphins, which was a move made all the more notable by his excellent 2022 season.

The Florida State product finished his final campaign with the Rams with 88 tackles, four interceptions, 18 passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was named to the sixth Pro Bowl of his career, adding to a resume that also includes three First Team All-Pro selections.

He gives the Dolphins some defensive star power on a roster that also features Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The AFC East matchups between Miami and the Jets will be appointment viewing because of those wide receiver-cornerback matchups. Ramsey will surely be tasked with dealing with Garrett Wilson, while Gardner will have his hands full with Hill and Waddle.

He looked more than up for the task in his first year.

The 22-year-old won the Defensive Rookie of the Year and was a Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro selection in 2022 behind 75 tackles, a league-best 20 passes defended and two interceptions. He didn't hesitate to talk trash and established himself as one of the NFL's brightest young stars on either side of the ball.

Gardner still has some work to do to catch Ramsey in the Madden world, but it was quite the first-year statement from the Jets playmaker.