NFL Exec: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Has 'Limitations' but 'a True Point Guard Type'

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not chosen as one of the NFL's top 10 quarterbacks as part of ESPN's anonymous poll, but he received some recognition as an honorable mention.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, an AFC executive acknowledged that Tagovailoa has some limitations, but also noted that he does a good job of executing what is asked of him:

"He's got very good timing, touch, anticipation and accuracy along with good pocket feel—he doesn't have top mobility and power/arm strength, so there are some limitations. He's a true point guard type who needs to get it out quickly and distribute to his playmakers, which he's done a good job of."

Tua is coming off his best NFL seasons, having thrown for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games for a Dolphins team that reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

