NFL Scout Praises Lamar Jackson: 'Definitely Evolving as a Passer' amid Criticism

An anonymous NFL executive praised Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's progression as a passer as part of ESPN's rankings of the top 10 quarterbacks in the league.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, an NFL scouting director said the following about Jackson, who was ranked No. 7 in the league by a group of anonymous executives, coaches, scouts and players:

"Prior to the [knee] injury, he was doing some big things from the pocket as a passer. Some of those early games, he was dialing it up. He's definitely evolving as a passer, taking it to next level. He's a smart runner. Teams want to peg him in that role, but he never really gets hit solidly. He knows how to elude and avoid big hits."

Jackson was rewarded with a new contract in April, signing a five-year, $260 million deal to remain in Baltimore.

