MLB Managers on the Hot Seat for 2nd Half of 2023 Season

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

During the 2022 Major League Baseball season, firing managers was all the rage.

The Phillies canned Joe Girardi on June 3, the Angels axed Joe Maddon a few days later, the Blue Jays terminated Charlie Montoya in mid-July and the Rangers got rid of Chris Woodward in mid-August. Throw in the Marlins, Royals and White Sox making a change shortly after the season ended and nearly a quarter of the league had a new manager in the span of six months.

But thus far in 2023, it has been nothing but crickets on that front.

Are we headed for a repeat of 2021 in which there were no in-season managerial changes, or is the chopping block about to claim the first of its several victims?

Here are our current top six ranking of MLB managers who could be in danger of losing their jobs before the regular season ends.

Those last five words—before the regular season ends—are key here. The Dodgers might move on from Dave Roberts if they flame out before the World Series for a third straight year, but there's no chance he gets fired in the next 2.5 months. Conversely, lost causes like the Colorado Rockies, Oakland A's and Washington Nationals may decide after the season that their current manager has sputtered through too many consecutive losing seasons. But those teams don't appear in our top six, as our goal is to identify the managers most in danger of losing their jobs any day now.

Managers are listed in ascending order of the current temperature of their hot seats.

Records are current through the start of play on Monday, July 17.