Saquon Barkley Rumors: Giants Contract Talks Stalled; Week 1 'In Serious Question'

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

The New York Giants and Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley are reportedly making no progress on a new contract, calling into question his availability for the start of the 2023 NFL regular season.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Barkley and the Giants are at a "stalemate" ahead of the deadline to agree to a long-term deal, which is Monday at 4 p.m. ET.

Russini added that if the two sides are unable to reach an agreement, then Barkley's status for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys is "in serious question."

New York placed the $10.091 million franchise tag on Barkley in March, but he has declined to sign the tender thus far in hopes of landing a long-term commitment.

The 26-year-old Barkley is coming off a resurgent season, as he rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards and scored 10 touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 57 passes for 338 yards en route to his second career Pro Bowl nod.

It was by far Barkley's most productive season since his rookie campaign in 2018 when he rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns to go along with 91 receptions for 721 yards and four scores, resulting in NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Injuries severely hampered Barkley over the next three seasons, as he missed three games in 2019, 14 games in 2020 and four games in 2021.

Barkley was energized last season not only by staying healthy, but also by the arrival of head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who overhauled the offense and made Barkley the centerpiece.

New York severely lacked quality weapons in the passing game, but Barkley helped will the G-Men to a 9-7-1 record and their first playoff appearance since 2016.

The Giants even pulled off an upset win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Round thanks to Barkley's 109 total yards and two touchdowns.

General manager Joe Schoen added some important pieces to the offense this offseason in tight end Darren Waller and wide receivers Parris Campbell, Jalin Hyatt and Jamison Crowder, but there isn't much behind Barkley on the depth chart in terms of proven NFL running backs.

Veteran Matt Breida, who rushed for 814 yards with the San Francisco 49ers in 2018, would likely step in as the starter if Barkley doesn't play Week 1, but Breida has not rushed for more than 254 yards in any of the past three seasons.

The Giants offense lived and breathed through Barkley last season, which puts a great deal of pressure on the Giants to either get a deal done by Monday or convince him to sign the franchise tender.

If that doesn't happen, there will be added pressure on the shoulders of quarterback Daniel Jones to put the offense on his back come Week 1.