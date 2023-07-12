Mets' Edwin Díaz 'Recovering Pretty Fast' from Knee Injury, Brother Alexis Says

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Cincinnati Reds All-Star closer Alexis Díaz said Tuesday that his brother, New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz, is recovering well after suffering a torn patellar tendon in his right knee in March.

David Lennon of Newsday relayed the news.

Díaz suffered the injury during a postgame celebration with Puerto Rico at the World Baseball Classic. He had just registered a save in a 5-2 win over the Dominican Republic to send his team to the tournament quarterfinals.

Díaz and the rest of his teammates began jumping in celebration before the closer fell down on the field. He was taken off in a wheelchair.

His injury was expected to be season-ending, but some encouraging signs have popped up in addition to his brother's comments.

Of note, the Mets closer was seen playing catch at Citi Field in June.

He posted a picture of his rehab the week before:

Diaz was given a six-to-eight month timeline to return, but he mentioned even as early as April that he could beat that frame, as noted by Pat Ragazzo of Inside the Mets.

"If everything goes well, I think I can be back sooner than eight months," Díaz said in part.

"They want me to get better first and then they'll see how I'm responding and my strength and all these things that I have to do, and then start throwing," he explained. "If the tests come back good, I might throw this year.

"I'm feeling great. We are working hard to see if I can come back as soon as possible, but everything is going in the right direction right now with the team, and the doctors say I'm doing great, so I'm really happy."

The 29-year-old Díaz is a two-time All-Star who dominated last year to the tune of a 1.31 ERA and 32 saves. He finished ninth in the Cy Young voting for his efforts.