NFL Supplemental Draft 2023 Results: All Teams Reportedly Pass on 2 Eligible Players

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL supplemental draft came and went on Tuesday, with no teams making a selection.

Jackson State wide receiver Malachi Wideman and Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright were the only two players eligible to be selected, and they are now free agents. It was the NFL's first supplemental draft since 2019.

Wideman began his career at Tennessee before transferring to Jackson State. The 6'5", 190-pound wideout made an immediate impact in his first season with the Tigers in 2021, tying for the SWAC lead with 12 receiving touchdowns while adding 34 catches for 540 yards. However, he had a nondescript 2022 campaign in which he caught just three passes for 49 yards and one score.

Wright missed the entire 2022 season after being ruled academically ineligible by Purdue. The last time he was on the field in 2021, the 6'3", 195-pound speedster racked up 57 catches for 732 yards and seven touchdowns.

Any team that used a supplemental draft pick would've had to give up that pick during the regular NFL draft in 2024. For instance, when the Arizona Cardinals used a fifth-round pick on safety Jalen Thompson in 2019, they lost a fifth-round selection in 2020.

Some of the most notable supplemental draft picks include Hall of Famer Cris Carter and former Cleveland Browns star Josh Gordon.