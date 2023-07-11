Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Reads List of WRs Picked Ahead of Him Daily Before Practice

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown still obsesses about being the 17th wide receiver selected in the 2021 NFL draft.

Appearing on NFL Network's NFL Total Access, St. Brown said he reads a list of the 16 wideouts drafted before him each day before he goes to the practice field.

It's been established that St. Brown knows the names of all those players. He bragged about being able to name them from memory during an episode of Hard Knocks last year.

Some of the receivers selected ahead of St. Brown in 2021 certainly warranted their draft position. Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith were top-10 picks and have all racked up more than 2,000 receiving yards in their first two seasons combined.

Other players taken ahead of him include Kadarius Toney, Rashod Bateman, Elijah Moore, Rondale Moore, D'Wayne Eskridge, Tutu Atwell, Terrace Marshall Jr., Josh Palmer, Dyami Brown, Amari Rodgers, Nico Collins, Anthony Schwartz and Dez Fitzpatrick.

From that group, Toney, Moore, Rodgers and Fitzpatrick aren't with the team that drafted them.

St. Brown has led the Lions in receiving yards in each of his first two seasons. He was one of eight players with at least 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in 2022.

Expectations are high for the Lions going into the 2023 season after a 9-8 record last year. It was their first winning season since 2017.

Detroit's offense, with St. Brown as the primary target in the passing game, ranked fifth in the NFL with 26.6 points per game. It was the first time the team finished in the top five in scoring since 2011.