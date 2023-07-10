Joe Burrow Discusses Bengals-Chiefs Trash Talk: 'It's All Settled on the Field'

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs could be heading for a rubber match after splitting the last two AFC Championship Games, and Joe Burrow isn't looking to give his team's rivals any extra motivation.

"The best thing about that is it's all settled on the field," the Bengals quarterback said of the trash talk between the two teams, per Kameron Hay of Complex. "So we'll see them in December."

As Nick Shook of NFL.com summarized, there has been plenty of back-and-forth between key members of the Bengals and Chiefs since Kansas City won last season's AFC Championship Game.

Cincinnati wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said "Pat who?" when discussing Patrick Mahomes, which caused Travis Kelce to quip back. Kelce even called out Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval in his postgame comments after the win in the conference title game.

Pureval poked fun at the Chiefs in a pregame video, although he later tweeted that he "deserved" the comments from Kelce.

Kansas City and Cincinnati face each other on New Year's Eve this season in a game that will feature plenty of storylines. However, it could also just be a preview of what is to come with another playoff matchup.

Burrow is more interested in taking care of business in those games rather than through the media.