Phillies' Bryce Harper Exits vs. Marlins with Apparent Elbow Injury After HBP

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper left Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park after being hit by a pitch, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Corey Seidman.

After doubling in his first at-bat of the afternoon, Harper was hit on his surgically repaired elbow in the third inning off a pitch from Miami starter Braxton Garrett.

Harper, 30, remained in the game to run the bases but was later replaced in the lineup by Bryson Stott.

Harper managed to defy the odds after Tommy John surgery in November to repair a torn ligament in his elbow and rejoined the team in May.

He's played just 55 games so far this season after only playing 99 last year during the regular season. He's currently batting .287/.381/.392 with three homers and 33 RBI.

His typical power has certainly been lacking as he's made his comeback, considering that he hit 35 home runs in his last healthy campaign in 2021—an MVP season for the seven-time All-Star.

Hopefully Harper's removal was just a precautionary measure as the Phillies are entering a crucial stretch of the season after the All-Star break.

Coming off a surprise run to the World Series, Philadelphia currently sits third in the NL East and is just a game-and-a-half behind the second-place Marlins. It is also barely hanging on to the final Wild Card spot in the National League at 48-39.