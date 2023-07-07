Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid Meetings Weren't Filmed for Netflix Series at HC's Request

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Opposing teams hoping to get a glimpse of the behind-closed-doors meetings between Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid on the upcoming Netflix show, Quarterback, are going to be disappointed.

While the documentary will show plenty of behind-the-scenes footage with Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota from the 2022 season, Reid's one condition is his meetings with his quarterback not be filmed, per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post.

Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions partnered with NFL Films to make the show.

"It was very telling," Manning said. "Here you've got the best player in the NFL right now, that could probably say 'this is what I'm doing, I don't care whether you like it or not.' Instead, he wants me to ask his head coach for permission."

Manning was happy to grant Reid his wish.

"There's a trust factor," he said. "I promised all these guys that anything they didn't want in it wasn't gonna be in it."

There will surely still be plenty of Reid on camera, though, especially since the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last season.

The show debuts on Wednesday.