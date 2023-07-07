2023 MLB Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions for Where Top Prospects Will Land

3 of 3

All due respect to everyone else in this draft, Crews is the top prospect on the board. The fact he isn't mocked in our No. 1 spot here is not at all a reflection of his talent, but rather the chance he simply winds up costing more than the Pirates want to pay.



"The indication has been made to the teams at the top of the draft that LSU CF Dylan Crews wants more than the top slot in the draft, which is $9.721 million," ESPN's Kiley McDaniel reported. "Whether this number has been said out loud, or implied, or this is merely shorthand for 'over slot,' multiple teams picking at the top have said to me this week that Dylan Crews wants $10 million."

That's a huge chunk of change, but Crews might be worth it.



He is a true five-tool talent. He can hit, has power, runs well and should have enough tools to stick in center field.

He could have been a first-round pick out of high school in 2020, but he headed to LSU instead and cemented himself as an elite prospect. This past season, his stat sheet went places that video-gamers can only dream about. He posted a .426/.567/.713 slash line with 36 extra-base hits (half of them homers), six stolen bases and 170 combined runs and RBI in 71 games.

