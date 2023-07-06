Vikings' Alexander Mattison Looking to 'Seize' RB1 Opportunity After Dalvin Cook Exit

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Alexander Mattison has been known as one of the better backup running backs in the NFL since the Minnesota Vikings selected him with a third-round pick in the 2019 draft, but he will have the chance to prove himself as one of the better starters this year after the NFC North team released Dalvin Cook.

And he's ready.

"For me, it's a great opportunity to step into the role, the limelight and the position I've always dreamt of being in," he said during an appearance on the Daily Delivery Podcast for the Star Tribune. "All the work I've put in to this point, all the work following in [Cook's] footsteps, side by side, challenging each other every day, prepared me for a moment like this where I can have the opportunity to seize what's in front of me."

While Minnesota has Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler and DeWayne McBride as other options, Mattison is in line to be the clear No. 1 option.

Following in the footsteps of a four-time Pro Bowler who surpassed 1,100 rushing yards in each of the last four seasons won't be easy, but the Boise State product is a physical back who has three seasons of more than 400 rushing yards on his resume even in a smaller role.

And he should have plenty of space to run this season with opposing defenses hesitant to stack the box while accounting for Justin Jefferson on the outside.

That could mean a breakout year is in store.