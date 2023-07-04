Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Tuesday

2 of 5

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Inclement weather interrupted Monday's action at the All England Club, and even the roof at Centre Court couldn't prevent a lengthy delay during Djokovic's victory over Pedro Cachín.

On Tuesday, the rain presented a much bigger problem.

The first matches on the outer courts didn't even wrap up before tournament officials decided to suspend play. As a result, Centre Court and Court No. 1 were the only venues that managed to complete their planned slate.

Organizers will now have to navigate through a significant backlog, the effects of which will trickle down to the players as many will have less turnaround time between appearances.

The good news is that the Wimbledon forecast is looking much better for the next few days. Even if rain once again becomes a factor, it shouldn't cause another disruption to this scale.