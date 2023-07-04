Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from TuesdayJuly 4, 2023
Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Tuesday
Defending champion Elena Rybakina opened her 2023 Wimbledon account Tuesday as first-round play continued at the All England Club.
Rybakina met Shelby Rogers on the day's opening match on Centre Court.
In the gentlemen's singles draw, top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz got his tournament started against Jérémy Chardy. The 20-year-old Spaniard might be the one person standing in the way of Novak Djokovic's calendar Grand Slam.
Aryna Sabalenka, Andy Murray and Ons Jabeur were among the others scheduled to compete on rain-soaked day in London.
Tuesday Results
Men's Singles
No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz def. Jérémy Chardy 6-0, 6-2, 7-5
No. 12 Cameron Norrie def. Tomáš Macháč 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4
Andy Murray def. Ryan Peniston 6-3, 6-0, 6-1
Women's Singles
No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka def. Panna Udvardy 6-3, 6-1
No. 3 Elena Rybakina def. Shelby Rogers 4-6, 6-1, 6-2
No. 6 Ons Jabeur def. Magdalena Fręch 6-3, 6-3
Mother Nature Already a Major Player in London
Inclement weather interrupted Monday's action at the All England Club, and even the roof at Centre Court couldn't prevent a lengthy delay during Djokovic's victory over Pedro Cachín.
On Tuesday, the rain presented a much bigger problem.
The first matches on the outer courts didn't even wrap up before tournament officials decided to suspend play. As a result, Centre Court and Court No. 1 were the only venues that managed to complete their planned slate.
Organizers will now have to navigate through a significant backlog, the effects of which will trickle down to the players as many will have less turnaround time between appearances.
The good news is that the Wimbledon forecast is looking much better for the next few days. Even if rain once again becomes a factor, it shouldn't cause another disruption to this scale.
Alcaraz Encounters Little Trouble in 1st Round
Chardy won 24 total points through the first two sets against Alcaraz. While he mustered a little more resistance in the third set, it was too little too late against the 2022 U.S. Open champion.
Alcaraz finished with 38 winners and 14 unforced errors. He not only overpowered Chardy but also didn't lack any sharpness.
"I'm really happy with the level that I play, with the performance today," he said of his comprehensive victory. "I think I played a really good game today. It's something that I am going to take to next round."
For Chardy, Tuesday was the end of the road in more ways than one. The Frenchman signaled he planned to retire whenever his Wimbledon run concluded. He walks away from the sport having won one ATP Tour title and climbing as high as No. 25 in the world ranking in 2013.
Rybakina Overcomes Shaky Start
The reigning women's champ needed a set to find her bearings in London.
In the first set, Rybakina committed two double faults and won just four of her 15 second-service points. She also had the same number of winners as unforced errors (11).
Rogers prevailed in two of her five previous head-to-head meetings with Rybakina, so she had given the No. 3 player in the world plenty of trouble before. Perhaps a shocking upset was in store.
The second and third sets told a much different story, however. Rybakina was better on serve, totaling nine aces and dropping five combined points over the final two frames. She had 20 winners to just seven unforced errors as well.
The 24-year-old acknowledged in her on-court interview she was "pretty nervous" early on, which impacted her performance. Once she shook off those nerves, Rogers didn't stand much of a chance.
Murray Opens Long-Shot Bid with Comfortable Win
Fans know to keep their expectations in check with Murray at this stage of his career. At 36, the two-time Wimbledon champion is past his best. His last win in an ATP Tour singles match was all the way back at the BNP Paribas Open in March.
Still, plenty of observers in the United Kingdom will hope Murray has one more deep run left in the tank.
He certainly looked good in the first round against Ryan Peniston. He was a perfect 17-of-17 on net points and failed to allow a single service break.
"It's been a long time since I felt physically this good coming into Wimbledon, which is really positive," Murray said after the victory. "The last few years have been challenging so I'm hoping I'm fit and ready for a good run."