    Braves Sweep Marlins to Build 8-Game Winning Streak, Top Rays for MLB's Best Record

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJuly 2, 2023

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 02: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after his 38th stolen base in the first inning against Joey Wendle #18 of the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on July 02, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    The Atlanta Braves are on fire, and they have the best record in Major League Baseball to show for it.

    Atlanta extended its winning streak to eight with a 6-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday. The victory completed a three-game sweep and moved the Braves to 56-27.

    While they have one fewer win than the 57-29 Tampa Bay Rays, their winning percentage of .675 is better than Tampa Bay's .663 mark.

    The current eight-game winning streak is part of an extended stretch of incredible baseball for Atlanta. It is a sizzling 16-1 in the last 17 games with the only loss coming at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds in an 11-10 slugfest on June 23.

    It seemed like the Marlins might snap the winning streak Sunday when they jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning. However, Atlanta came back to tie it before Ozzie Albies launched a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good.

    Travis d'Arnaud's two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth provided some insurance, and the Braves will now look to continue rolling during a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians that starts Monday.

