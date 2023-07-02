Braves Sweep Marlins to Build 8-Game Winning Streak, Top Rays for MLB's Best Record

Braves Sweep Marlins to Build 8-Game Winning Streak, Top Rays for MLB's Best RecordJuly 2, 2023
The Atlanta Braves are on fire, and they have the best record in Major League Baseball to show for it.
Atlanta extended its winning streak to eight with a 6-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday. The victory completed a three-game sweep and moved the Braves to 56-27.
While they have one fewer win than the 57-29 Tampa Bay Rays, their winning percentage of .675 is better than Tampa Bay's .663 mark.
The current eight-game winning streak is part of an extended stretch of incredible baseball for Atlanta. It is a sizzling 16-1 in the last 17 games with the only loss coming at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds in an 11-10 slugfest on June 23.
It seemed like the Marlins might snap the winning streak Sunday when they jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning. However, Atlanta came back to tie it before Ozzie Albies launched a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good.
Travis d'Arnaud's two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth provided some insurance, and the Braves will now look to continue rolling during a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians that starts Monday.