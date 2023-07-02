Twins' Carlos Correa on Mets, Giants Failed Contracts: 'Very Happy with My Decision'

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carlos Correa had deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants fall through this past offseason because concerns about his long-term durability.

But the Minnesota Twins shortstop is more than happy with where he landed, as he told reporters Sunday.

"I'm very happy with my decision and so is my wife, that our kids are going to grow up in Minnesota," he said.

And he isn't keeping tabs on the teams that passed him by.

"To be honest, I haven't even checked their box score once, them or the Giants," he added. "I'm the kind of guy who turns the page on things real quick. I don't hold grudges and don't have feelings invested in things that don't happen, so it's easy to move on."

The Twins, Mets and Giants have taken divergent paths since their respective decisions on Correa this offseason. Minnesota is just 42-42 but atop the AL Central, bolstered by Correa's solid if unspectacular season (.217 batting average with 11 homers, 37 RBI, 27 runs and a .697 OPS).

The Giants, meanwhile, are 46-37 and currently holding onto the final NL Wild Card spot. Brandon Crawford has largely served as the team's shortstop, hitting just .220 with four homers, 23 RBI, 19 runs and a .637 OPS.

And then there's the Mets.

New York is arguably baseball's biggest disappointment at just 37-46. The Mets are not only 18.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, they are also a whopping nine games back of the Giants for the final Wild Card berth.

Correa was expected to play third base for the Mets. Brett Baty and Eduardo Escobar have combined to somewhat hold down the position, managing nine homers and 37 RBI between them.

It's probably unfair to assume that Correa alone would have solved all of New York's many problems. But a player of his caliber certainly wouldn't have hurt.

As for the veteran shortstop himself, he's moved on from a bizarre offseason that saw two different free agency agreements fall through.

"There are things you can't control and they don't always work out the way you want them to," he said. "But you can't [complain] about it. You've got to move on and look ahead."