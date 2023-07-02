Fantasy Alert: Giants' Darren Waller, Daniel Jones Reportedly Made 'Quick Connection'

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Darren Waller is fitting in nicely with the New York Giants.

As ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday's SportsCenter, the veteran tight end and quarterback Daniel Jones "have made a really quick connection on the field working out together in the offseason and then OTAs and minicamp."

He continued:

"Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was in Kansas City with Travis Kelce, so he knows the power of one of those matchup tight ends. They could deploy Waller in a similar way. They also believe Waller will help big time on third downs, where the Giants were hovering somewhere below 40 percent efficiency. They're going to go to him in those scenarios. They also got Parris Campbell this offseason, a wide receiver they really like too."

Waller should help immediately improve a passing attack that finished 26th in yards (185.7 YPG) last season, offering Jones a very solid security blanket over the middle. The 30-year-old tight end has struggled with injuries the past two seasons, missing a combined 14 games, but when healthy he's one of the preeminent playmakers at the position, with at least 90 receptions and 1,100 receiving yards between the 2019-20 campaigns.

The 2020 Pro Bowler was a solid addition for the Giants this offseason, and if he can stay healthy should give Jones a nice weapon to utilize after much of the attacking threat last season came solely from running back Saquon Barkley.