Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli Wears Suit Naming Those Who Helped Him Ahead of NHL Draft

John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

The NHL draft is all about the culmination of years of hard work and dreams coming true for the best young hockey players in the world.

But one of them wanted to recognize everyone who helped him along the way on Wednesday.

As Aaron Portzline of The Athletic shared, Columbus Blue Jackets draftee Adam Fantilli wore a custom-made suit to the draft that featured more than 140 names of family members, coaches, teachers and more who helped him reach hockey's ultimate level:

Columbus selected Fantilli with the No. 3 overall pick in Wednesday's draft after an excellent season at the University of Michigan that saw him finish with 65 points and lead the Wolverines to the Frozen Four.

If he lives up to his potential, he can be a franchise cornerstone at center for years to come and perhaps create a potent offensive attack alongside Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine on the wings.

Even if he finds that success at the NHL level, it is clear he isn't going to forget those who helped him achieve it.