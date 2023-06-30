Every NFL Team's Most Promising Building Block Entering 2023

0 of 32

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Building a Super Bowl winner is a lot easier when you already have a solid foundation.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones formed the foundation for the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Think how quickly it all came undone for the Los Angeles Rams without a healthy Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald last season.

Youth is a valuable resource in roster-building because it offers the chance to find the next cornerstone for a team's offense or defense. It's why teams spend so much time, money and resources at turning over every stone in the draft.

Here, we'll take a look at the most promising player on each NFL roster who could become a building block. For the sake of avoiding the obvious, we're looking at players who are still on rookie contracts, haven't received an extension and haven't made the Pro Bowl. Players from this year's draft class are also excluded because they haven't shown anything on the field yet.

These players have the potential to become a fixed part of the future plan, but they still have something to prove.