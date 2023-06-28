Outrageous Trades to Shake Up the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline

10 of 10

Milwaukee Brewers Receive: RHP Max Scherzer

New York Mets Receive: RHP Jacob Misiorowski

You better believe we cranked the "outrageous" dial up to 11 for this one, but is it really that preposterous?

As we've made sure to mention on at least a bi-weekly basis since the beginning of the 2022-23 offseason, the Milwaukee Brewers are stuck between a rock and a hard place, good enough to win the NL Central, but probably not good enough to win the World Series, and rapidly approaching an avalanche of critical players hitting free agency.

But wouldn't it be fun if they both accept and embrace that they're going to have to basically start over from scratch in 2025 and just go all-in on trying to win it all either this year or next?

Well, trading for Scherzer would be even more of an all-in move than when the Brewers made that C.C. Sabathia trade back in 2008.

Scherzer is making $43.3 million this year, which is still around $15 million in prorated salary. That would probably push Milwaukee's year-end 40-man payroll north of $140 million for the first time ever.

But the real cost will be next year, when Scherzer has a player option for $43.3 million, and when Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez are all in their final years of arbitration eligibility before hitting free agency.

Just between those five guys and the $26 million owed to Christian Yelich, you're talking around $110 million. By the time they fill out the rest of the roster, they could be looking at an Opening Day payroll of more than $175 million in 2024.

But if the Padres could afford to start doling out a bunch of massive long-term deals out of nowhere in recent years, surely the Brewers could find a way to pay a ballooned budget for one season in hopes of finally winning a World Series.

The big question in all of this is: What do the eight-games-below-.500 Mets want in return aside from salary relief?

Because of his salary, the trade simulator at Baseball Trade Values puts Scherzer's median trade value at negative-7.3* and would say that virtually any trade package is an overpay by the Brewers.

But even if it does help clear the books in preparation for a big offseason offer to Shohei Ohtani, the Mets aren't going to just "sell" Scherzer to the Brewers for cash considerations. Milwaukee would at least need to toss a solid pitching prospect to New York, which Misiorowski is.

(Scherzer has a full no-trade clause, but that only means he has to agree to the relocation proposal.)

*Negative-7.3 is also what it says Randy Dobnak is worth—a pitcher with a career ERA of 4.94 and bWAR of negative-0.2 who has made just one appearance in an MLB game in the past two calendar years. This trade values formula isn't exactly perfect for high-priced players.