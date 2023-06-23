Giants' Darren Waller 'Not Totally Shocked' by Raiders Trade: 'Heard Some Things'

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

While his destination may have been surprising, New York Giants tight end Darren Waller was not shocked by the prospect of being traded by the Las Vegas Raiders.

The eighth-year veteran spent five seasons with the Raiders before the March trade that sent him to New York, and he admitted that he "didn't expect it to be the Giants." Still, he had heard rumblings that a move could be occurring.

"Not totally shocked," Waller said. "I had heard some things. There were different moments throughout the year that I heard I may be traded or I may not. So the actual event of it wasn't too shocking."

Waller has 298 catches for 3,572 yards and 19 touchdowns in his career, with the majority of his success coming since his breakout 2019 season. He was limited to nine games in 2022.

The timing of the trade, as it occurred shortly after he was married to Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum, could be considered frustrating, but Waller expressed his appreciation for the Giants so far.

"It's been great," he said. "It's been a great challenge. I love a good challenge and just forming a new relationship with my teammates. They're really excited about winning. They're really solid about doing things the right way and continuing to build a foundation on what they started last year. I'm just excited to be a part of it."