Ranking Every MLB Team's City Connect Jerseys

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The best part of talking about uniforms is how almost everyone has an opinion on them, but no one really gets to be right.

Even when there's popularity or perceived consensus on particular gear, everyone is still entitled to their own sense of taste and fashion style.

So much of what we discuss in baseball is cut-and-dry, with nuances to help us understand either the bigger picture or more granular topics.

This, where we rank every team's current City Connect gear, is looser. Have fun with the rankings and rail against them if you disagree.

Usually, we rank from worst to first, but I wanted to celebrate to good ones before slamming the ones that don't hold up as well.