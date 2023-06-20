76ers Rumors: James Harden Returning on Team-Friendly Contract Is 'Increasing Likely'

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Despite rumors that James Harden would depart the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason to return to the Houston Rockets, it's reportedly starting to look like he isn't going anywhere.

According to Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice, "Harden returning to the Sixers on a team-friendly deal remains the focus of Philadelphia's offseason, and it looks increasingly likely that they might be able to make that happen."

In addition to Neubeck's report, NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Saturday that "there have been some rumbles this week that, despite the undeniably strong lure that a return to Houston holds for Harden, he is said to be giving renewed consideration to staying put."

The Rockets are believed to be "Harden's biggest suitor outside of Philadelphia," but Neubeck noted that "the indication is that they are not willing to go over the top with years or dollars to sign him specifically."

Houston is set to enter a new era under head coach Ime Udoka, and Neubeck stated that "Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta wants to establish a more solid culture" under Udoka. Veteran free agents Fred Van Vleet, Brook Lopez, and Dillon Brooks were named as potential targets for Houston this offseason.

Harden, who is expected to decline his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season to become a free agent, enjoyed the best years of his career in Houston. However, the Rockets are a young team that needs some time before being ready to compete for an NBA championship.

By staying in Philadelphia, Harden will remain with one of the top title contenders in the Eastern Conference. As long as reigning MVP Joel Embiid is on the roster, the Sixers will have an open window to chase an elusive trip to the NBA Finals. They haven't advanced past the second round of the playoffs since 2000-01 when Allen Iverson and company fell short in the Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.