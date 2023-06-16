X

    Patrick Mahomes Flexes Super Bowl Rings in Response to Ja'Marr Chase's 'Pat Who?' Dig

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 16, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 15: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the press during Chiefs Mini Camp on June 15, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)
    Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes provided a cheeky response to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase after receiving his Super Bowl 57 championship ring on Thursday night.

    Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes

    That's Who 💍💍 <a href="https://t.co/pIs95yWMTS">pic.twitter.com/pIs95yWMTS</a>

    Mahomes, who picked up his second Super Bowl ring, was clapping back at a remark Chase made when asked about who the best player in the league is right now.

    Chase backed his college and pro signal-caller, Joe Burrow, before being asked about Mahomes.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    "Pat who?"<br><br>Ja'Marr Chase says Joe Burrow is the best player in the NFL 👀<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/bobbystroupe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bobbystroupe</a>)<a href="https://t.co/QWCQjkzpNQ">pic.twitter.com/QWCQjkzpNQ</a>

    Mahomes, a six-year veteran, sports the better resume than Burrow right now, albeit with a three-year head start.

    He has two NFL MVP awards and two Lombardi Trophies, but the Bengals quarterback has been exceptional since coming into the league in 2020, leading the team to an AFC title in 2021 and an AFC Championship Game appearance in 2022.

    Burrow has also led the Bengals to wins in three of their four games against Kansas City. Cincinnati and the Chiefs have notably split a pair of AFC Championship Games in the past two years.

    They'll face off in what should be a pivotal AFC tilt in Week 17 this year when the Chiefs host the Bengals on New Year's Eve.

