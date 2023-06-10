NHL Combine 2023 Results: Connor Bedard Measurements, Highlights, Full Results

Joe Hrycych/NHLI via Getty Images

All eyes were on presumptive No. 1 overall draft pick Connor Bedard when the top prospects in the 2023 NHL draft converged on Buffalo, New York, for their NHL combine workouts Saturday.

Bedard is widely viewed as the NHL's next big star, following in the footsteps of Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid. As a result, there is little doubt he will go first overall to the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks.

Other projected high picks in the 2023 draft looked to make their mark in Buffalo as well, although forwards Adam Fantilli and Leo Carlsson—who are favored to go second and third overall, respectively—opted against working out.

Here is a look at how Bedard fared in Saturday's drills, where he landed in terms of height measurement and what he was saying about his standing within the draft class.

Bedard Impresses with Strength, Athleticism

Nothing Bedard did at the combine was likely to have a major impact on his draft status, but he enjoyed a strong performance nonetheless.

Per Scott Powers, who covers the Blackhawks for The Athletic, Bedard measured in at a shade under 5'10" on Saturday:

While size can be a bonus, it isn't a prerequisite to be a star player in the NHL. Some of the league's leading scorers this season were under 6 feet tall, including Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils and Clayton Keller of the Arizona Coyotes.

Bedard, who recorded a remarkable 71 goals and 143 points in just 57 games for the WHL's Regina Pats this past season, showed Saturday that he has impressive strength in spite of his size.

He reeled off 14 pull-ups, which was the most of anyone in the 2023 class at that point, and allayed any potential concerns about whether he can muscle his way through bigger players at the NHL level:

Bedard also pushed himself hard in the aerobic fitness tests known as the VO2max and Wingate.

The VO2max and Wingate task prospects with pedaling an exercise bike at a high rate of speed, and Bedard showed a great deal of stamina:

On top of that, Bedard competed in the bench press, horizontal jump and agility drills, proving he wasn't afraid to put his athleticism on display:

Bedard isn't taking anything for granted regarding where he will be drafted despite the inevitability of him going No. 1 overall, but he is looking forward to the possibility.

Prior to his workouts, Bedard expressed excitement over potentially getting taken first by the Blackhawks, telling NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale: "It would be awesome. I mean, the history of that organization and that city with sports would be unbelievable. We'll see what happens, but to select me ... that would be a huge honor."

If nothing else, the fact that Bedard participated Saturday says a lot about his drive and determination since he would have been the top pick even if he decided to sit out.

That fact alone likely has the Blackhawks and their fans even more excited to land him with the No. 1 selection.