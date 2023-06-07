Elly De La Cruz and MLB's 10 Best Power-Hitting Prospects in 2023

Elly De La Cruz and MLB's 10 Best Power-Hitting Prospects in 2023June 7, 2023
Please welcome to the big stage, MLB's next great power hitter, Elly De La Cruz!
The Cincinnati Reds called up one of baseball's top prospects on Monday after he spent the first two months of the 2023 season demolishing minor league pitching and posting some eye-popping exit velocity numbers.
However, he is far from the only up-and-coming player ready to make his mark, as there are several other prolific sluggers currently honing their craft in the minors.
Ahead, we've highlighted the 10 best power-hitting prospects in baseball based on a combination of this year's on-field production, past performance, tools and projection.
SS/3B Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays
Stats (A+/AA): 42 G, 186 PA, .349/.398/.634, 24 XBH (11 HR), 37 RBI
The Tampa Bay Rays have a long and storied history of coming out on the right side of trades, and the under-the-radar deal that sent pitcher Tobias Myers to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for teenager Junior Caminero prior to the 2022 season is shaping up to be another lopsided one in their favor.
The 19-year-old hit .314/.384/.498 with 11 home runs and 51 RBI in 63 games between rookie ball and Single-A in his stateside debut last year. After a red-hot start to the 2023 season at High-A that included a 1.094 OPS and 11 home runs in 36 games, he earned a promotion to Double-A in late May where he has continued to rake.
Caminero could find his way into the top 10 on leaguewide Top 100 prospect lists before the season winds to a close, and he appears to be on the fast track to the big leagues where he could slot in at third base alongside Wander Franco on the left side of the Tampa Bay infield.
OF Jonatan Clase, Seattle Mariners
Stats (A+/AA): 48 G, 229 PA, .268/.384/.568, 29 XBH (13 HR), 32 RBI
At first glance, Jonatan Clase does not fit the mold of a prototypical power hitter.
The 21-year-old stands just 5'9" and his most obvious tool might be his top-of-the-scale speed, which he uses extremely well on the base paths and in center field.
However, he was an extra-base hit machine in 2022, logging 22 doubles, 11 triples and 13 home runs in 107 games at Single-A Modesto. In fewer than half as many games this year while facing a higher level of competition, he has already matched that home run total with 13 long balls in only 48 games.
"He's as strong as any prospect in the system," MLB.com noted. "The term 'gym rat' gets thrown around a lot, but Clase truly embodies it, which is why it's not surprising that he's developed such premier bat speed."
SS/3B Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds
Stats (AAA): 38 G, 186 PA, .298/.398/.633, 26 XBH (12 HR), 36 RBI
If you're a fan of Statcast data—especially exit velocity—you're going to love Elly De La Cruz.
The Cincinnati Reds' top prospect has been the talk of minor league baseball this season, and while it's thanks in large part to his mind-blowing batted-ball data, there is little question he also passes the old-fashioned eye test.
It doesn't take exit velocity data to know this ball was absolutely smoked:
MLB Pipeline @MLBPipeline
Elly De La Cruz drills an RBI double 118.8 mph 🔥<br><br>That's the hardest-hit ball in Triple-A and the Majors this year.<a href="https://twitter.com/LouisvilleBats?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LouisvilleBats</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Reds?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Reds</a> <a href="https://t.co/UCFUewgQ9G">pic.twitter.com/UCFUewgQ9G</a>
The 21-year-old has been steadily climbing top prospect lists since he was signed out of the Dominican Republic for just $65,000 in 2018. Last season, he batted .304/.359/.586 with 31 doubles, 28 home runs and 86 RBI in 121 games between High-A and Double-A, adding 47 steals for good measure.
He has all the tools to be Cincinnati's best homegrown talent since Joey Votto, and the De La Cruz era is now officially underway!
1B/3B Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Cincinnati Reds
Stats (AAA): 37 G, 174 PA, .342/.397/.690, 26 XBH (14 HR), 38 RBI
Even with Elly De La Cruz called up and Matt McLain already turning heads in the majors, the Cincinnati Reds still have even more high-powered offensive talent rising the ranks in the minor leagues.
The most MLB-ready of the bunch is corner infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand, who has put up big numbers every step of the way in the minors since he was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 draft out of Oklahoma State.
The 23-year-old hit .304/.368/.587 with 31 doubles, 32 home runs and 114 RBI in 122 games between High-A and Double-A last year, and the Reds acquired him from the Minnesota Twins at the deadline in exchange for starter Tyler Mahle.
Encarnacion-Strand made the jump to Triple-A to start the 2023 season after playing just 46 games at the Double-A level, and he hasn't missed a beat.
Regardless of where he winds up defensively, he has the bat to hit in the middle of an MLB lineup for the next decade.
OF Moisés Gómez, St. Louis Cardinals
Stats (AAA): 52 G, 234 PA, .257/.308/.537, 27 XBH (15 HR), 34 RBI
Not all sluggers possess the hit tool to fully maximize their power potential.
Outfielder Moisés Gómez led all minor leaguers with 39 home runs last season, but he also struck out 174 times in 120 games with a 34.7 percent strikeout rate.
Memphis Redbirds @memphisredbirds
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/STLCards?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#STLCards</a> No. 12 prospect Moisés Gómez, last year's Minor League home run leader, ripped his 15th long ball of the season Saturday.<a href="https://twitter.com/ANG_Recruiting?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ANG_Recruiting</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ServeYourWay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ServeYourWay</a> <a href="https://t.co/hTyYqrc40k">pic.twitter.com/hTyYqrc40k</a>
The St. Louis Cardinals added him to the 40-man roster in November following that stellar debut with the organization. He was signed as a minor league free agent prior to the 2022 campaign following his release by the Tampa Bay Rays.
The 24-year-old has trimmed his strikeout rate to a slightly more manageable 27.4 percent at Triple-A this year without sacrificing any of his power production, and he is still young enough to make the necessary adjustments to have an impact at the next level.
C/1B/LF Hunter Goodman, Colorado Rockies
Stats (AA): 49 G, 213 PA, .241/.324/.572, 30 XBH (16 HR), 51 RBI
Hunter Goodman tied for fifth in the nation with 21 home runs during his junior season at the University of Memphis in 2021, and the Colorado Rockies selected him in the fourth round of that year's draft.
It remains to be seen where he fits defensively long-term, especially with Drew Romo viewed as the catcher of the future in Colorado, but he has also seen time at first base and in left field and he has the bat to play those positions as well.
The 23-year-old hit .295/.354/.572 with 33 doubles, 36 home runs and 106 RBI in 135 games across three minor league levels in 2022, closing out the season at Double-A. He has returned to that level this season and continued to crush home runs while also quietly raising his walk rate from 6.9 to 10.8 percent.
Goodman could wind up being one of the steals of the 2021 draft class.
OF Heston Kjerstad, Baltimore Orioles
Stats (AA): 46 G, 206 PA, .310/.384/.576, 24 XBH (11 HR), 23 RBI
The Baltimore Orioles selected Heston Kjerstad with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft after he hit .448/.513/.791 with five doubles, six home runs and 20 RBI in 16 games during his pandemic-shortened junior season.
He was diagnosed with myocarditis—a viral inflammation of the heart—shortly after the draft, and it ended up putting his pro debut on hold until June 2022.
The 24-year-old made up for some of that lost time in the Arizona Fall League last year, hitting .357/.385/.622 with five home runs and 17 RBI in 22 games to win the league's MVP honors, and his career finally looks to be back on track amid a strong start to the year at Double-A Bowie with his plus raw power on full display.
There has been less rust than expected following his two-year layoff, and it's not out of the question to think he could make his MLB debut later this year.
SS/3B Orelvis Martinez, Toronto Blue Jays
Stats: 44 G, 183 PA, .192/.297/.519, 20 XBH (15 HR), 37 RBI
Some prospects are well-rounded offensive players with an advanced hit tool to match their budding power potential.
Others are all power and still trying to sort out the rest of their offensive game, otherwise they could be destined to be Quad-A players.
Orelvis Martinez fits into that second category.
Still just 21 years old and in his second go-around at the Double-A level, he has undeniably elite power, but his .192 batting average and .297 on-base percentage speak to a player with a long way to go before he's an MLB-caliber hitter.
It's worth noting that Martinez has improved his walk rate (8.2 to 12.6 percent) and strikeout rate (28.6 to 21.9 percent) relative to last season, but he remains an all-or-nothing slugger with 15 of his 30 hits clearing the fence.
C/1B Tyler Soderstrom, Oakland Athletics
Stats: 47 G, 208 PA, .257/.303/.529, 27 XBH (12 HR), 39 RBI
Tyler Soderstrom was viewed as one of the best pure hitters in the 2020 draft class when he went No. 26 overall to the Oakland Athletics, the potential for more power to come was also evident as a prep standout.
MLB Pipeline @MLBPipeline
Top-ranked <a href="https://twitter.com/Athletics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Athletics</a> prospect Tyler Soderstrom didn't go easy on this baseball...<br><br>His sixth home run of the year for <a href="https://twitter.com/AviatorsLV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AviatorsLV</a> comes with a 105.3 mph exit velocity: <a href="https://t.co/Pq7MG8l1hX">pic.twitter.com/Pq7MG8l1hX</a>
"Almost every scout is excited about the offensive potential Soderstrom offers. He has a polished left-handed swing and plus raw power he gets to in games. He still has more physical projection and has a chance to become a middle-of-the-order force," Baseball America noted in his pre-draft profile.
The Oakland organization has challenged him, and he responded by hitting .267/.324/.501 with 21 doubles, 29 home runs and 105 RBI in 134 games last season while reaching Triple-A before his 21st birthday.
A full-time move to first base could be forthcoming as a means of maximizing his offensive potential, and he could be a perennial 30-homer slugger once he's finished developing.
OF James Wood, Washington Nationals
Stats (A+/AA): 48 G, 209 PA, .290/.383/.585, 27 XBH (10 HR), 39 RBI
With all due respect to MacKenzie Gore, CJ Abrams, Robert Hassell III and Jarlin Susana, there's a very good chance outfielder James Wood is going to wind up being the best player the Washington Nationals acquired in last summer's Juan Soto blockbuster.
The towering 6'6", 240-pound outfielder has shown a much more polished all-around offensive game than expected since slipping to the second round of the 2021 draft following an inconsistent senior year of high school.
He hit .313/.420/.536 with 27 doubles, 12 home runs and 62 RBI in 76 games last season, and he also added 20 stolen bases. That athleticism will serve him well as he continues to grow into his frame.
With a .972 OPS and 22 extra-base hits in 42 games at High-A Wilmington to open the year, he earned a quick promotion to Double-A, despite the fact that he does not turn 21 years old until Sept. 17.
The power potential was always tantalizing, but the advanced feel for hitting gives him a great chance to fully maximize his pop.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and accurate through Monday's games.