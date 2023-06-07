Elly De La Cruz and MLB's 10 Best Power-Hitting Prospects in 2023

0 of 10

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Please welcome to the big stage, MLB's next great power hitter, Elly De La Cruz!

The Cincinnati Reds called up one of baseball's top prospects on Monday after he spent the first two months of the 2023 season demolishing minor league pitching and posting some eye-popping exit velocity numbers.

However, he is far from the only up-and-coming player ready to make his mark, as there are several other prolific sluggers currently honing their craft in the minors.

Ahead, we've highlighted the 10 best power-hitting prospects in baseball based on a combination of this year's on-field production, past performance, tools and projection.