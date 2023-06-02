Report: Josh Harris Open to Providing Revised Commanders Bid, Deal '90%-Plus' Done

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris, who reached an agreement with Dan Snyder to purchase the Washington Commanders for an NFL record $6.05 billion, will meet with the NFL's finance committee on Wednesday as the deal continues its progression, per Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

In turn, he has also "given assurances that he will make the necessary adjustments" to push the deal through.

"It's not done yet," a source told the Washington Post duo. "It's not concluded. But it's headed in that direction. It's in that 90-percent-plus range now."

The eight-person finance committee reportedly had some concerns about the makeup of the deal.

Maske and Jhabvala previously covered some of them in a May 10 piece.

"According to that person, questions were raised during the meeting about some aspects of the deal. That person said the agreement is complex and the financing includes an unusually large number of limited partners. Harris also must demonstrate, that person said, that he has sufficient liquidity to be the principal owner of the team under the terms of what would be a record-setting sale. Another person said the finance committee emerged from Wednesday's meeting with less clarity and certainty about the deal than it had beforehand."

On the surface, the proposed deal is not among the usual norms seen by the league.

The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan once wrote that "elements of the deal" Harris has in place "would break the mold for an NFL franchise sale." Harris notably has 17 limited partners who "will require extensive vetting, with investors from outside the country making the process more challenging."

Per Maske and Jhabvala, the committee also believed the deal to be well above the league's $1.1 billion debt limit for franchise purchases.

Per NFL rules, 24 of the league's 32 owners must approve the sale. The finance committee vets deals and provides their opinions to the remainder of the league.

If the meeting with Harris goes well, league owners could vote on the deal "as soon as late June or early July," per Maske and Jhabvala.