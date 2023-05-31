Ranking the 7 Most Improved Offenses After Free Agency, 2023 NFL Draft

0 of 7

AP Photo/John Bazemore

The defense might set the floor for an NFL team, but it's the offense that raises the ceiling.

Just look at the final four teams left in last year's playoffs, and you'll see four of the best offenses in the league.

With that in mind, building and maintaining an elite offense is an objective that every team should go into the offseason with. Between coaching changes, free agency and the NFL draft there are plenty of opportunities to make improvements.

Here, we'll take a look at seven teams that are set up to make the biggest gains in 2023 based on what they did throughout the offseason.

EPA per play rankings from RBSDM.com, all other advanced stats from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted. Players who remain unsigned are considered losses for their 2022 team.