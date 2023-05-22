Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens QB Misses Start of OTAs, Expected to Report This Week

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The next step for Lamar Jackson after signing a massive deal this offseason is to report to the Baltimore Ravens' organized team activities, and that will reportedly happen soon.

According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, the quarterback missed the first five weeks of the team's voluntary workout program but is expected to report this week. Baltimore's only mandatory offseason workouts come during a three-day minicamp from June 13-15.

The quarterback was one of the offseason's major storylines as he and the Ravens negotiated a five-year, $260 million contract extension that made him the highest-paid player in the league.

This offseason's OTAs figure to be important for Jackson beyond just the higher expectations that will be in place with the new deal.

Baltimore revamped its offense by signing wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor and drafting wide receiver Zay Flowers. Throw in the hiring of new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and there are plenty of new faces for Jackson to familiarize himself with ahead of the season.

While the Louisville product was the league MVP in 2019, the passing attack has been somewhat underwhelming of late.

He threw for fewer than 3,000 yards in each of the last three seasons and had 16 touchdown passes to 13 interceptions in 2021. Part of the issue was the lack of game-changing pass-catchers around him, but Baltimore addressed some of those concerns with the wide receiver additions.

How quickly Jackson can establish a rapport with them could make the difference between a playoff run or a disappointing season in a difficult AFC North that also features Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Building that rapport could start within the week if he reports to OTAs as expected.