ESPN: Teams Feel C.J. Stroud Might Have Steepest Learning Curve Due to Texans Offense

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Some NFL teams believe Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might have the "steepest learning curve" of all the new quarterbacks this year because of the team's new offensive scheme under first-year coordinator Bobby Slowik, who arrives in town after six years with the San Francisco 49ers under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided the details on SportsCenter:

"Big arm. I was talking to somebody over there who said that the arm strength was on full display. But the Texans are not worried about that, they're worried about speeding him up to the communication of the new offense. Because I talked to some teams around the league who believe Stroud might have the steepest learning curve of all the new quarterbacks because of the offense he's walking into.

"It's that San Francisco 49ers tree, with first-time coordinator Bobby Slowik. So, it's different from what he was doing at Ohio State; he's got to be in the huddle communicating, being loud, learning all the verbiage. So, that's really what they're digging in on this week. They wholly believe he can handle that."

There's a natural learning curve for any rookie going from the college ranks to leading an NFL team in the span of one year. Still, Stroud can overcome any potential difficulties in learning the new scheme. He's an incredibly talented prospect who throws with power and precision and dominated the college ranks during his two years starting in Columbus.

It won't be clear just how Slowik is running the offense until it's in action, but he provided reporters with an idea of what he wants people to see. He said, per Denton Ramsey of Texans Daily:

"When you get in a room by yourself, and you turn on what we call 'the silent tape,' you're going to feel a team that's very aggressive, that's fast, that's decisive, there's no hesitation, everyone knows what we're doing, and we enjoy playing the game.



"That, overall, is what we want to do on offense. Putting our guys in the best position to do what they do best."

Rookie minicamp began Friday under new head coach DeMeco Ryans, the 49ers' ex-defensive coordinator who brought Slowik over with him to Houston after the offensive guru served as the team's passing game coordinator in 2022.

Ryans noted how important it was for players to understand the terminology during this time, per Texans insider and lead writer Deepi Sidhu:

"The most important thing for me is for those guys to have a just a general understanding of the terminology, offense and defense terminology.



"Learning the offense, it's like learning a new language, so then you have to learn how to speak that language and speak it fluently, especially for C.J. stepping in the huddle and making the play calls. How much and how quickly can they grasp the terminology and be able to communicate that effectively on the field."

There may be a learning curve, but the Texans still have four months before stepping onto the field for Week 1 at the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 10.