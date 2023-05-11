Dak Prescott, Cowboys vs. Daniel Jones, Giants Scheduled for Week 1 SNF

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The New York Giants will host the Dallas Cowboys in this year's Sunday Night Football opener on September 10.

NFL vice president of broadcast planning Mike North reported the news on One Bills Live (h/t ESPN's Jordan Raanan).

As Raanan noted, the Cowboys and Giants have frequently met in the opener, with the two sides doing so six times from 2012-2019. The 2013, 2015 and 2017 games were all Sunday Night Football matchups as well.

The Giants have been the road team for every Cowboys opener between the two sides since 2013. However, that's set to change this year as Big Blue looks to build upon a 9-7-1 campaign that ended with its first playoff appearance since 2016 and first postseason victory since 2011.

It'll be easier said than done to get off to a good start against a Cowboys team that has won 11 of its last 12 matchups against New York. Quarterback Dak Prescott was sidelined because of an ankle injury in the Giants' lone win during that stretch on Jan. 3, 2021.

He should be good to go for the opener as Dallas looks to improve upon a 12-5 season that ended in an NFC divisional-round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys sport a ferocious, ballhawking defense led by do-it-all linebacker Micah Parsons and star cornerback Trevon Diggs. The offense features breakout running back Tony Pollard and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who finished among the top six leaguewide in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns last year.

But the Giants look improved on paper after a strong offseason that includes adding two likely starters via the draft (cornerback Deonte Banks, center John Michael Schmitz), more in free agency (linebacker Bobby Okereke) and also via trade (tight end Darren Waller). If quarterback Daniel Jones continues his ascent from last season, the Giants could be a viable Super Bowl contender.

However, the Giants have some tough competition to get out of the NFC this year, with the Cowboys one of their most notable opponents. We'll find out where these teams stand when Dallas travels to the Meadowlands to kick off the Sunday Night Football festivities in Week 1.