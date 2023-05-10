Raiders' Potential Trade, Cut Candidates After 2023 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have spent much of the offseason adding players.

In general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels' second year, they went to work to overturn a roster that went 6-11 last season. It started with signing 24 free agents, including 17 from outside the organization.

They also added nine players through the draft.

It's an influx of talent designed to mold the team to Ziegler's liking. But eventually, they will have to cut this roster down.

With all the new additions, there's a lot of work to be done to pare down to the final 53 players who will enter the 2023 season.

That means plenty of players will need to either be traded or released. Based on financial ramifications, talent and positional depth, here are three candidates to either be traded or released.

All contract and salary cap information via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.