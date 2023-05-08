NFL Rookies Who Won't Start in 2023 but Definitely Should

NFL Rookies Who Won't Start in 2023 but Definitely ShouldMay 8, 2023
Patience is a virtue. When thinking about the futures of NFL rookies, though, we often want to rush the process.
Did your favorite team draft a quarterback early? Forget the old starter; let's watch the new guy! Does the receiving corps or secondary need help? Slot in the fresh playmaker, please and thanks.
However, the reality is that veterans tend to snag first-string spots for a majority of the season. That will certainly remain true in 2023, no matter how much we hope to see rookies in prominent roles.
But it won't stop us from envisioning the alternative.
While the choices are subjective, the focus is largely on selections from Day 1 or Day 2 who likely will play behind a veteran.
BJ Ojulari, Edge, Arizona Cardinals
Not only are the Arizona Cardinals preparing to begin the season without quarterback Kyler Murray, but they've also had to revamp the edge-rushing rotation.
J.J. Watt retired, Zach Allen left in free agency, and Arizona released Markus Golden for cap purposes. Given that roster turnover, it's no surprise they drafted BJ Ojulari in the second round.
However, his immediate outlook is unclear.
New coach Jonathan Gannon and his staff have already experimented with Zaven Collins on the edge in minicamp. Myjai Sanders and Jonathan Ledbetter are returning contributors, and the Cardinals added L.J. Collier in free agency. Arizona may want to shuffle through the older players first, especially because Ledbetter and Collier have expiring deals.
Ojulari should be a valuable piece of Arizona's rotation. But even though his explosiveness has no match at the position, a starting job might not arrive until 2024.
Gervon Dexter Sr., DT, Chicago Bears
You could take Zacch Pickens here, but either way, the Chicago Bears snagged both Pickens and Gervon Dexter Sr. within a 12-pick window on Day 2 to provide much-needed reinforcements at defensive tackle.
Their arrivals should have the unit on notice.
Justin Jones will reprise his starting role, and Chicago signed Andrew Billings in free agency to patch up the depth chart. However, the Bears should not hesitate to insert the younger players. Last year, after all, Chicago ranked 31st in rushing yards allowed per game and 26th in rushing yards per carry.
Pickens and Dexter, who each worked at both defensive tackle spots in rookie camp, are potential long-term fixtures.
In theory, the more playing time Pickens and Dexter get as rookies, the better for the Bears' future. As much as Chicago may dream of a playoff spot in 2023, the real goal is building for 2024 and beyond.
Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts
The shiniest addition to the Indianapolis Colts is quarterback Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick of the draft.
Keep an eye on Josh Downs, too.
Michael Pittman Jr. is the star of Indy's receiving corps, and Alec Pierce put together a solid rookie year. Behind them, however, the Colts are leaning on free-agent pickup Isaiah McKenzie and a ton of uncertainty.
McKenzie, who spent the last four-plus seasons with the Buffalo Bills, has an opportunity to shed the label of a "gadget player" this year. Still, his best-case scenario doesn't seem as strong as what Downs can provide after his pair of 1,000-yard seasons at North Carolina.
Downs can develop into a star target, so there's not much sense in limiting him as a fourth receiver.
Michael Mayer, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
After trading Darren Waller to the New York Giants, the Las Vegas Raiders landed Austin Hooper in free agency. The two-time Pro Bowler is a seven-year veteran and a well-recognized player at the position.
If you're more excited about the Raiders' rookie tight end, though, we can hardly blame you.
Notre Dame product Michael Mayer turned in back-to-back seasons with at least 67 receptions, 808 yards and seven touchdowns. Mayer stood out as a reliable run-blocker for the Fighting Irish as well, leading Las Vegas to select him with the 35th overall pick in the draft.
Hooper will presumably land the first shot at the starting job, considering his experience in the NFL. But he's also averaged a modest 408 yards over the last three seasons.
Las Vegas needs to start featuring Mayer as soon as possible.
Jalin Hyatt, WR, New York Giants
On the bright side for the Giants, they might have uncovered a gem at receiver. 2020 sixth-round pick Isaiah Hodgins ended last season on a hot streak, giving New York hope of a second option with Darius Slayton.
The result is that Jalin Hyatt doesn't have as favorable a path to playing time, however.
Hodgins has likely earned an initial look in the Giants' eyes, even though Hyatt is a higher-upside receiver. Plus, because the Giants added Parris Campbell in free agency and have 2022 second-rounder Wan'Dale Robinson returning from injury, Hyatt probably isn't much of a factor to play in the slot, either.
Hyatt, who's most known for catching five touchdowns against Alabama last season and winning the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver, is a major downfield threat. New York should not waste his speed by keeping him on the sideline.
Will Levis, QB, Tennessee Titans
No matter if you believe Will Levis is a long-term solution, the Tennessee Titans should start finding the answer sooner rather than later.
Ryan Tannehill is nearing his age-35 season, along with the final year of his contract. Given the latter note, the Titans may have a natural succession plan in place for Levis—provided he leaps Malik Willis on the depth chart—to assume control of the offense in 2024.
With no hesitation, Tannehill gives the Titans their best chance to win in 2023. But what is that scenario, seven or eight victories? Maybe 10 wins and an early postseason exit?
Tennessee simply is not a real contender this season, and a rebuild looms on the horizon.
Levis will take a back seat to Tannehill in 2023, but the Titans must seriously look at prioritizing the future of the position.