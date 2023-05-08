NFL Rookies Who Won't Start in 2023 but Definitely Should

0 of 6

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Patience is a virtue. When thinking about the futures of NFL rookies, though, we often want to rush the process.

Did your favorite team draft a quarterback early? Forget the old starter; let's watch the new guy! Does the receiving corps or secondary need help? Slot in the fresh playmaker, please and thanks.

However, the reality is that veterans tend to snag first-string spots for a majority of the season. That will certainly remain true in 2023, no matter how much we hope to see rookies in prominent roles.

But it won't stop us from envisioning the alternative.

While the choices are subjective, the focus is largely on selections from Day 1 or Day 2 who likely will play behind a veteran.